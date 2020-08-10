Register and log on to the exclusive Gulf News webinar on Friday, August 14 at 11am to know all you need to know about applying for immigration to Canada Image Credit: Nicholas D'Souza/Gulf News

International immigration has become a hot topic for many UAE residents, with many immigration consultancies overwhelmed with the interest of resettling for people in the UAE.

Canada is fast becoming one of the most popular destinations for UAE residents, as it welcomed the most number of immigrants compared to any other country in the world in 2018.

This Friday the latest Gulf News Webinar will focus on Immigration, following on from the success of the previous webinars focusing on Education and Employability.

It’s not hard to see why. Canada performs very well in many standard of living tests, ranking above average in housing, personal security, medical systems, work-life balance and education, according to the OECD.

And that’s without factoring in its stunning natural beauty. Canada lays claim to some of the most beautiful scenic landscapes in the world, from their Rocky Mountains, to the great lakes and just about every outdoor activity possible.

Canada proves the great outdoors truly are great.

2020 and the Global Covid-19 pandemic has changed our priorities and our behaviours in many ways, no more so than the need for social and community support. Here Canada excels as 93 per cent of people believe that they know of someone they could rely on in a time of need, more than the OECD average of 89 per cent.

Economically, Canada has the 10th largest economy in the world and it’s known for its economic freedom.

Medically, Canada’s free universal healthcare system is considered an example for much of the world, offering you and your family peace of mind.

For prospective immigrants, the journey to permanent residency in Canada can be a long and frustrating process, with over 13 visa options available compounded with dubious consultants who lure clients with job guarantees throughout the application.

This Friday on the latest Gulf News Webinar, hear from established immigration consultant Y-Axis, who will be offering clear insights to help separate fact from fiction.

• Do I need to take a language test, as Canada is bilingual?

• What are the benefits of the Canadian Federal Skilled Worker Programme?

• How can I utilise the Express Entry system, to receive an invitation to apply?

• How can I apply when I’m eligible, not just when I’m ready?

• How does the point system work?

If you’re considering immigrating, you can’t afford to miss these insights, experiences and tips on how to head start everything from your application to your job hunt, from the experts.

Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis Middle East