Whether you’re looking at emigrating to pastures new or want the security of second citizenship for all the family, check out the 2022 Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE), which opens today at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai.
With over 30 knowledgeable exhibitors who can advise on options including citizenship and residency by investment, skilled and business migration and study abroad pathways, the popular free-to-attend GNICE event, running from November 12 to 13, is not to be missed. The event is set to attract over 3,000 visitors over two days.
Throughout the two-day exhibition, a range of specialists will be on hand to discuss immigration options for countries including the UK, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand, through to the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean nations. There will be ample opportunities to have face-to-face discussions with immigration insiders, with leading names participating.
Whilst visitors can get all the advice they need from exhibitors, discounts on future services with selected participants are also available.
Aside from various discounts and widely available expert advice, there will be informative panel discussions taking place during the course of the event. The first panel discussion, at 3 pm, on Day 1 will look at immigration trends, top countries for migration and how to improve scores for the Canadian Express Entry. This event is followed by a panel discussion later in the afternoon on the value of premium passports. This subsequent talk will highlight the importance of having a second passport in an uncertain world and the top citizenship programmes that are thought to be worth investing in.
Furthermore, stands will have language testing professionals, immigration lawyers, and career counsellors.
Therefore, whether you want to study abroad or are a high-net-worth individual looking to invest in a second passport, this year’s GNICE event has it covered.
If you haven’t yet registered to attend, you can visit https://gnicexpo.com/ to register.