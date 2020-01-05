Packs, which include Fun Drive number and manual, now available for collection

Dubai: Registered participants for this year’s Gulf News Fun Drive can collect their Information Packs from Monday.

In Dubai, Information Packs, which include the Fun Drive number and the manual, will be available for collection from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 7pm.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi the packs can be picked up Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 2pm.

Lastly, participants in Al Ain can collect the packs Monday and Tuesday, from 9am to 11am.

The packs provide a host of information about the event. Participants are requested to go through the packs thoroughly and follow the tips and other details given.

Making changes

Besides packs collection, addition of extra passengers and cancellation of any passengers (not vehicles) will also be accepted during the above days and timings. After this schedule, no passenger will be added and no refund made for cancellation.

A list of participants appears in the paper on Monday. Participants who had registered online were sent a mail confirming their Fun Drive number and also asked to print out the disclaimer ready for handing in when collecting Information Packs.

Submitting Disclaimers

Participants who registered at Gulf News in person were handed Disclaimers at registration and asked to submit them when collecting Information Packs.

Participants must submit Disclaimers with original signatures of all passengers and a parent’s signature for children under 18. Emirates ID numbers for all participants must be specified on the Disclaimer. Information Packs will not be issued unless the completed and signed Disclaimer has been handed in.

New experience

The ‘Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience’, supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, is being held on January 17 (Friday) and January 18 (Saturday).

The Fun Drive is being held in Tilal Swaihan in the Al Ain region under a new format. It is going to be a ‘Loop’, which means it will start and end at the same location. This will also be the first time that an Overnighter is being held in the Al Ain region and the route therefore is brand new and very challenging.

Supporters

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, who are the Main Sponsor and is being held in association with Tilal Swaihan, Dept of Urban Planning & Municipalities, Al Ain and ADNEC.

Checkpoint sponsors include Al Jazira Poultry Farm LLC, BLACK + DECKER, Dobinsons Spring & Suspension Trading LLC, FASTFIT, Orient Tours, Orient Travels, Shell HELIX Motor oils, Toyota and Western Digital.

Support sponsors include Byrne, Coleman, Emirates Water, Fly Audio & Almani by Ahaat, Mediclinic, TORC The Offroad Company and Techxhub.

Catering and food packs will be provided by Capital Hospitality.

Fun Drive numbers are sponsored by Tilal Swaihan. The communication sponsor is SanDisk and tyre sponsor is BF Goodrich. Shell HELIX Motor oils is the lubricants sponsor and recovery is by IATC.