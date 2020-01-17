The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is back for its 39th edition and is being held at Tilal Swaihan, Al Ain in an all new format. This year’s Drive will be a ‘Loop’, which means that it will start and end at the same location. This will also be the first time that an overnighter is being held in the Al Ain region with a new route plan. For the record – this year’s route has been designed by Route Director John Spiller and Deputy Route Director Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi in co-ordination with Al Ain Municipality. This year’s event is titled Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - Tilal Swaihan Experience and is supported by Al Futtaim Motors.

Check out all the action from the fun drive here (in latest first order).