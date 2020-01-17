Untitled-37
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Also in this package

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is back for its 39th edition and is being held at Tilal Swaihan, Al Ain, in an all new format. This year’s Drive will be a ‘Loop’, which means that it will start and end at the same location and the event is titled Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - Tilal Swaihan Experience.
Check out all the action from the fun drive here (in latest first order).

Untitled-57
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Untitled-59
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Untitled-62
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Untitled-60
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Untitled-50
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Untitled-49
Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News
Untitled-33
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Note from organisers: Lunch packs

Note from organisers: Lunch packs were delayed in reaching the site due to a technical glitch, which has been sorted out now. They will be handed out to those who haven’t received them at check point 5.

Untitled-27
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Gulf News Fun Drive flagged off

Untitled-19
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Untitled-26
Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director, Gulf News flagging off The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fun Drive
Participants line up at the flag off point as the drive is to begin soon. Image Credit: Falaz Gulzar/Gulf News
Untitled-9
Participants excited for the Fun Drive Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Fun Drive
Ambulances and medical support available at the campsite. There are also paramedics at a number of checkpoints. Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News
Fun Drive
Participants before hitting the dunes Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fun drive
Participants having breakfast before hitting the dunes Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fun drive
Special desert ambulance at the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fun Drive
Participants start arriving for the breakfast before they hit the desert of Tilal Sweihan in Al Ain. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News
Fun drive
Hello and welcome to the camp. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Fun drive
Participants make their way to the Gulf News Fun Drive 2020 camp in Sweihan on 17th January, 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News