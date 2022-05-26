Five lucky readers recently won the latest Huawei devices after subscribing to the Gulf News bundle subscription offer that combines print and digital.

The fourth round of monthly draws took place, in partnership with tech giant Huawei. The winners headed to the Gulf News headquarters for the prize-giving ceremony, where Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad handed out the prizes.

One of the winners, Palani Kumara, won a Huawei Huawei Y8p smartphone. He said: “It was a great pleasure winning this Huawei device and a big surprise to me. This is the first time I’ve won a prize, so I’m even happier about it.”

A subscriber of Gulf News for 24 years, the Abu Dhabi resident added: “I’m a subscriber since 1998 and I continue to follow Gulf News because it gives me updates on everything I need. I really enjoy the hard copy and Friday specials. I mostly read the Sports and Business sections, they are very well presented.”

Indian expat Felix Coelho, who has been a subscriber of Gulf News for over two decades, won a Huawei P40 Pro smartphone. He said: “I have been reading the Gulf News newspaper for over 20 years. If I don’t read it in the mornings, I feel like something is missing. As soon as I get into the office or when I am on the go, I check gulfnews.com for the latest updates. I usually check breaking news and the Latest News section online, it’s also very easy to share article links with your friends and family this way. It’s a definite part of my daily routine.”

Speaking about the Huawei prize he won with the Gulf News print and digital subscription offer, he said: “Thanks to Gulf News for giving us an opportunity to win these prizes. When I got the call I was very surprised as after 38 years, I won something for the first time!”

Dubai resident Vinayak Loyalka won a Huawei MatePad Pro. He said: “Two years ago when I moved to the UAE, I subscribed to Gulf News from the very first day. Since then, reading Gulf News has become an everyday affair for me. I wake up every morning and catch up with the news through Gulf News. As I have also subscribed online, I go on gulfnews.com to read the articles in detail and catch up on breaking news throughout the day. The App is also very useful and keeps me up-to-date with the current events.”

Speaking about which Gulf News section he enjoys the most, Loyalka said: “I read the UAE and World sections. The content in tabloid! Is also great. I like getting to know about Hollywood and Bollywood.”

“We launched the Gulf News Subscription Campaign Bundle offer in January 2022. This is the first time that Gulf News Print and Digital has been offered together. This annual subscription priced at AED 379 with AED 600 in value back as gift vouchers has received an excellent response among our readers. In fact, I would urge our readers that if you’ve not renewed your subscription, renew it now, as it ends on May 31, 2022. And congratulations to all the winners,” said Potru Raju, Gulf News Director for Circulation Sales and Distribution.

“We are happy to continue our cooperation with the Gulf News and bring some of the best tech devices along with the Gulf News digital and print bundle subscription. We joined hands on this user benefit activity in the beginning of 2022 and over the past months we saw a great response both to the subscription packages and our recent products such as Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei Watch Gt 3 Pro and more. We look forward to continue working closely with the Gulf News team on more user benefit marketing activities like this,” said Peak Yin, the Country Manager Huawei, CBG, UAE.

