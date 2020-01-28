Mini marathon to mark Indian Republic Day will donate proceeds to Sharjah special centre

Dubai: A mini marathon named the Great Indian Run 2020 will be held on Dubai’s Al Mamzar Beach Road on January 31, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

All sponsorship proceeds will be donated to Al Ibtisama Centre for People with Disabilities in Sharjah, said organisers –AKCAF Volunteer Group, a volunteer group of alumni from various colleges in Kerala, India.

Functioning under the UAE Ministry of Community Development Authority, Al Ibtisama Centre is a low cost, non-profit school for providing special education to the children of determination at very affordable cost under the management of the Indian Association, Sharjah.

Registered with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, AKCAF is organising the event to commemorate the 71st Indian Republic Day that fell on Sunday.

It will be held from 7.30 am till 11.30 am at Mamzar Beach Road. The starting point would be near the roundabout of Mamzar Park entrance.

Entry is free. For more details and registration, visit www.akcaf.org

The event is approved by Dubai Community Development Authority, RTA, Dubai Sports Council and supported by Dubai Police and Consulate of India.

The objective of the event is also to highlight the importance of regular exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the organisers stated.

As part of the event, Dubai Police will hold a safety awareness campaign.

Even though the event is named the Great Indian Run 2020, it will attract Emiratis and expats from different countries as well and various communities in the UAE are participating and performing their art forms at the venue, the organisers added.

What, when, where