ABU DHABI: The Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi attracted more than 1.4 million worshippers and visitors during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The iconic mosque welcomed a total of 369,040 worshippers and 175,349 visitors and also served iftar meals to 891,860 people. Prayers during the Holy Month, including Taraweeh and Tahajud, were led by Shaikh Idrees Abkar and Shaikh Yahya Ayshan, imams of the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in addition to scholars who visited the UAE during Ramadan under invitation by the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.