Dubai: The UAE government has approved the allocation of Dh320 million as an additional budget to support national universities and improve their future performance.

The allocation was announced during Sunday’s cabinet meeting virtually chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Wizz Air now a national carrier

The Council of Ministers has also endorsed “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi” as a national carrier for the UAE provided that the company fulfills all legal, administrative and technical conditions and requirements by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Life in our universities and schools will get back to normal soon. The government’s responsibility in this respect is to create an ideal environment for the next academic year 2020-2021”.

National System for sustainable agriculture

The cabinet has also approved the “National System for Sustainable Agriculture” to improve the efficiency of our local farms, enhance UAE’s self-sufficiency in food, and create new opportunities.

“The UAE considers food security a mainstay in all development processes and is keen to formulate plans and policies aimed at ensuing sustainable food production by employing modern technologies and innovative ideas capable of enhancing local production in the agricultural and fisheries sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We launched the first of its kind system for sustainable agriculture to enhance our food security and employ technology to improve food productivity of our agricultural sector. Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social guarantee for our country” the Vice President added.

“Our end goal is to boost the UAE’s self-sufficiency of agricultural crops and increase the workforce in the agricultural field. We will invest in new agricultural fields and mechanisms using modern technologies to bring about proactive changes in food and agricultural systems,” he further said.

As part of the system, competent authorities will work to increase the country’s self-sufficiency of targeted agricultural crops at an annual rate of 5 per cent, and improve the economic returns of farms by 10 per cent annually. Under the new system, the workforce in the agricultural field will surge by 5 per cent annually. On the environmental level, the system will help rationalise the amount of water used in the production unit by 15 per cent annually.

School bus rules upgraded

The cabinet has also approved a decision to update the UAE School Bus Rules and Regulations to upgrade the levels of safety in buses according to the highest international standards; and another decision to establish the office of the Permanent Delegate of the State to the International Maritime Organisation in the United Kingdom.