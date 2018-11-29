Dubai: On Thursday morning at 11.30am, the entire country was brought together in a solemn ceremony as one minute of silence was observed across the country.
The UAE marked Commemoration Day on November 29, one day earlier than its official date, since November 30 happened to fall on a Friday this year.
Commemoration Day was announced in 2015, and every year, the UAE flag is hoisted at half-mast to pay respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives to the country.
The date holds significant meaning to the people of the UAE, as November 30 was the day of the first Emirati martyr Salem Suhail Bin Khamis Al Dahmani, who was killed in 1971 just two days before the country was formed.
On November 30, 1971, Iranian troops invaded the island of Greater Tunb, and Al Dahmani was instructed to lower the flag of Ras Al Khaimah. Al Dahmani, who was in his early twenties at the time and head of the island’s six-strong police force, refused and raised the flag.
He was then shot by Iranian troops for his act of defiance while he was holding the flag.
Commemorative Coin
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) also issued a commemorative silver coin, a commemorative one dirham coin, and a Dh100 denomination bank note with ‘Year of Zayed’ logo, for the 47th National Day.
The Central Bank will issue 5,000 silver commemorative coins weighing 60 grams each. The front of the coin will feature the logo and the ‘Year of Zayed — 1918-2018’, while the rear will have the phrase “Commemorative Coin” and the nominal value of “100 Dirhams”.
The silver commemorative coin will be available for sale at the Central Bank main office and branches, while the commemorative coin and the special edition Dh100 banknote will be introduced into circulation, as per the established procedures.