Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today shared his well wishes on the occasion of China’s 74th National Day.
On his account on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “We congratulate the leaders and people of the People’s Republic of China on their 74th National Day, wishing them further prosperity and peace. We share longstanding strategic and cultural ties with China, and we look forward to strengthening our relations and cooperation for a better future for both of our peoples and the world.”
The same post was also shared in Mandarin, the main dialect spoken in China.
Embedded in both versions of the post was a video in Arabic - carrying subtitles in English and Mandarin - in which Sheikh Mohammed spoke about the ancient relationship and trade between China and the region, as well as modern-day bilateral ties, and his visits to China.