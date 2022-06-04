Sharjah: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today toured a number of vital development projects and tourist attractions in Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid cities in the emirate of Sharjah.
Sheikh Mohamed’s tour included Al Dhaid Fort, which dates back to 1820, which witnessed the history of Al Dhaid city.
The UAE President was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The tour also included a number of vital development projects in Khor Fakkan city, such as Al Rafisah Dam, which is one of the most prominent tourist destinations and environmental landmarks in the country.
President Sheikh Mohamed toured the facilities and was briefed about their services and entertainment components.
He also toured the new Khor Fakkan Road, which is considered an important link connecting different regions of the emirate of Sharjah. It passes through various historical and natural areas.