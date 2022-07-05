Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Sheikh Mohamed and Dr. Al Hajraf discussed ways to reinforce joint GCC action for the good of GCC citizens in a manner that fulfils their aspirations of development and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, Lieutenant General Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, others sheikhs and senior officials.