Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah. Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, who delivered a message to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

The letter mentioned the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples, as well as the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ways of consolidating the relations between the GCC countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Kuwaiti minister discussed current regional developments, ways of maintaining peace and stability through solidarity, and reinforcing the coordination between GCC countries. The meeting, which was held in Dubai, was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of the solidarity and cooperation between GCC countries, most notably during the current period when the region is facing considerable challenges, affirming that the UAE’s leadership, government and people support all efforts to achieve the higher national objectives of GCC countries.

He then underlined the historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait while commending the virtues of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and his pioneering role in uniting GCC and Arab countries since he was a minister of foreign affairs. “Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah is the best successor to lead Kuwait, and we are confident that he will achieve what is best for his country and GCC countries. We wish him good health and happiness,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Dignitaries present

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, attended the meeting.