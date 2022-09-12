Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Monday launched an integrated housing plan to provide 15,800 homes for citizens in Dubai during the next four years.
Sheikh Hamdan also inspected housing projects worth a total of Dh1.7 billion in Al Warqa and Al Khawaneej 2. He reviewed the Al Khawaneej project, being built at a cost of Dh1.56 billion, which includes 1,050 residential villas for citizens. He also reviewed the Dh177 million Al Warqa 4 project, which includes 136 residential villas. The completion rate of the project has reached 45 per cent.
Social stability
Sheikh Hamdan said that in the coming months, a group of community projects with the Citizens Affairs and Development Committee will be launched to ensure a high quality of life for all segments of society.
“Our objective is not just to provide homes for nationals, but to develop integrated residential communities, provide a high quality of life and create a social system that ensures family stability,” he said.
“Developing high-quality housing for nationals is a major priority for @HHShkMohd, and this vital area is overseen by His Highness. I follow up on the progress of housing programmes with my brother @MaktoumMohammed.”