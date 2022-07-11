Dubai: Dubai Police, in association with certain government and private entities, have made this Eid Al Adha special for some labourers as part of an initiative called ‘We celebrate Eid together’.
Dubai police reached out to labour accommodations in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali and Al Qusais, with the aim of making the labourers happy with community, sports and live recreational activities and musical performances.
The event was organised by Dubai Police General Command and represented by the Positive Spirit initiative, the Council of Police Station Directors and the Events Security Committee, in cooperation with its strategic partners. Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai extended their cooperation and support to make this noble initiative a success.