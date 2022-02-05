Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday received Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for Foreign Affairs of the Secretariat of State of Vatican, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence and to spread the principles of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ in the whole world, in a way that contributes to achieving its goals of strengthening human relations, building bridges of communication, harmony and affection between peoples and combating extremism.
Sheikh Abdullah and Archbishop Edgar Parra also discussed a number of issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.
The two sides reviewed the participation of the Vatican at Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of this important global event, which brings together about 192 countries in promoting the values of tolerance, peace and human fraternity and stimulating collective international action to achieve sustainable development in societies.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Archbishop Parra’s visit, stressing the depth of relations between the UAE and the Vatican and the continuous keenness to strengthen and develop them in all fields.
Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that the UAE and the Vatican are working together to achieve world peace and spread the principles and values of human solidarity, fraternity and coexistence among peoples, in a way that contributes to achieving development and prosperity in all societies.
For his part, Archbishop Parra praised the excellent organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the pioneering efforts undertaken by the UAE, especially on the humanitarian level, and its keenness to consolidate the values of tolerance and coexistence, promote interfaith dialogue and build bridges of mutual understanding.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the meeting.