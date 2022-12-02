Dubai: More than 50 locations across the UAE will broadcast the highly-anticipated 51st National Day official ceremony from Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) today. It will also be streamed live, starting from 6pm
In Abu Dhabi, residents can watch at Majlis Abu Dhabi, located in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, in addition to Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Festival, The Founder’s Memorial, and Liwa Festival.
In Dubai, people can join the celebrations at Expo City’s Al Wasl Plaza and Hatta Dam. The ceremony will also be streamed at the Sharjah National Park, Al Dhaid Fort and Khorfakkan, while Ajman residents can enjoy watching the show at Flag Park and Marina Ajman.
Several cinemas across the UAE, including Novo Cinemas, VOX Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, Star Cinemas, and Oscar Cinema, will also broadcast the live show.
Organisers said “this year’s show will feature moving vignettes across generations through breathtaking performances, unique technologies, and exceptional storytelling inspired by the UAE’s rich culture and present-day ambitions.
Audiences across the UAE will be able to also watch the official celebration live starting at 5:30 pm on the official website of the UAE National Day and all local TV channels. The spectacular show is open to the public at ADNEC starting from December 3 to 11.