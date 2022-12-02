Dubai : It is a double celebration for new parents who welcomed their newborns on UAE’s 51st National Day today, December 2.

Emirati non-identical twin baby boys were born on UAE National Day at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah. Majid and Rashid weighed 2.5kg each. Majid was born at 8.26am, while Rashid was born at 8.27am.

The twins’ father Yusuf Mohamed Abdel Rahim works in ADNOC. Dr Rabab Hilmy, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology delivered the babies. Both mother and the twins are doing fine.

Rahim said: “We are parents for the first time and to be blessed with these adorable looking boys is much more than a blessing. We were so looking forward to their birth and our happiness knows no bounds.”

He added: “We would like to thank Dr Rabab. I would recommend her to anyone and she made our dream come true. I am a proud Emirati and it gives me immense joy to share my sons’ birthdays with the national day of my motherland, UAE. We are thrilled to be sharing our sons’ birthday on December 2 with the wonderful people of the UAE. Happy National Day!”

(from left) Baby girls Emarat and Romana, and baby boy Kohinoor Image Credit: Supplied

A Syrian expat couple welcomed their third baby, a girl, at 12.01am in The Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Parents Walaa Haboush (mother) and Mustafa Angro (father) are on top of the world as their new born Ruganda Mustafa Angro is one of the babies born in the early hours of the 51st UAE National Day. The baby girl, weighing 3.13kg, was delivered by Dr Prof. Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology and HOD at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Baby Ruganda with dad Mustafa (right) and Dr Prof El-Sherbiny

“We thank Allah for his mercy and blessing on us. The birth of Ruganda is even more memorable and a joyful moment as she arrived on the National Day of my second country and home,” said Mustafa.

“Children are God’s gift, and it’s a privilege for me to be a part of this auspicious occasion. We wish the baby and the parents the best as they begin this wonderful journey together. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm greetings to them,” said Dr El-Sherbiny.

Newest family member

The Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi too welcomed a baby girl, Ghazal Hamza Al Quraan, who was born at 12.01am as well. Jordanian parents Nadeen Al-Quraan (mother) and Hamza Mohamed (father) were delighted to see their little girl, who weighs 3.6kg. Dr Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, delivered the baby.

Baby Ghazal with mum Nadeen and dad Hamza Image Credit: Supplied

“We thank Almighty for showering his blessings on us by giving baby Ghazal on this special day. We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member. I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude for the wonderful service provided by Burjeel Hospital. We were so impressed by the level of care and dedication all the staff had and the way they treated my wife with respect and compassion,” said Mohamed.

‘She’s beautiful’

The NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah also celebrated the birth of a Syrian baby girl, Almas, who was born at 12.01 am.

Baby Almas with dad Mohammed and Dr Alhasoun Image Credit: Supplied

Baby Almas, weighing 3.5kg, was delivered through the Caesarean section at 38 weeks of gestation. Almas and her mother are both doing fine.

“Our beautiful baby girl Almas is here, and she looks like a world of everything beautiful. We are so proud to welcome her, along with some extra love from her two elder sisters. We looked forward to her birth, and she has chosen the UAE National Day, an important day for us to remember forever. We wish the rulers of this country all the happiness and best wishes,” said her father Mohammed Allazkani.

Dr Mohammed Alhasoun, a Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, who delivered Almas, said: “I’m so glad to be delivering the first baby girl on UAE National Day at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. She is a healthy, beautiful girl, and her mother is doing fine. So saluting the nation and celebrating life with freedom in mind, faith in our hearts, memories in our souls, let’s welcome the little ones on the 51st National Day.”

‘Joyous moment’

A Bangladeshi baby boy weighing 3.63kg was born in the wee hours of the UAE National Day. Parents Rahman Mijanur (father) and Kohinoor Akter (mother) welcomed their new born at the Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman at 12.05am.

Mijanur said: “We are extremely happy to welcome a new member to our family. It is great that when our country is celebrating the 51st UAE National Day, our little boy was born. It is a very joyous moment to my wife and me. We could not have asked for a better moment to celebrate the birth of our precious child. We would like to thank the almighty and staff at Thumbay University Hospital for being extremely supportive throughout our journey to parenthood,” he said.

Arrived earlier

At 12.13am, a Pakistani baby girl was born to Rehan Sabook Abbasi (father) and Romana Waqar (mother) at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. Abbasi said the baby was due to be born in the first week of December but arrived earlier on the special occasion of the UAE national day. “Her birthday will always be a double celebration for us. We are overwhelmed with joy.”

‘He’s our blessing’

The NMC Hospital, Sharjah welcomed a baby at 12.07am. Baby Meheddin, a boy, was born to Syrian parents Nour (mother), a teacher and Najm Eddin, a medical representative by profession.

Baby Meheddin Image Credit: Supplied

Nour said: “Meheddin is our firstborn and so anticipated by the entire family. His birth will always be special, and the national day celebration around the country makes it feel like everyone is celebrating this day with us. He is our blessing, and I could not have wished for a more memorable moment.”

Dr Mais Ibrahim, a Specialist, Gynaecology and Obstetrics at NMC Royal Hospital, said: “The mother and the baby are doing well. Congratulations to all the proud parents welcoming the new family members. The arrival of a new baby is sure to bring love and joy into your life. We pray the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families forever.”

First child

At Zulekha Hospital in Dubai, Pakistani parents Haseena Kashif (mother) and Kashif Ali (father) were delighted to welcome their first child, a daughter. Yet to be named, the parents welcomed their baby girl at 12.11am.

Kashif with his firstborn Image Credit: Supplied

Filipino baby Eliziah L. Cerdena, was also born on the momentous day. Her father Ernil S Cerdena and mother Graziela welcomed their new born weighing 3.6kg. “We are really excited that our baby born safe and sound on the National Day, wishing everyone Happy National day,” said Cerdena.

Baby Eliziah with mum Graziela and dad Ernil at Prime Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Shamim Mir, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecologist with Prime Hospital, said: “I extend my greetings to the nation and to the proud parents. Happy National Day.”