Made of polymer using innovative designs and advanced security features, the banknote is the fourth in the Third Issuance of the National Currency Project, the Central Bank said.

The banknote will be available in Central Bank branches and ATMs in the first half of 2023, while the current Dh1,000 note will continue to be in circulation.

The front side of the banknote depicts the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan next to a model of a space shuttle. This was inspired by the meeting of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with the pioneers of the American space agency NASA in 1976 to express the ambitions of the founding leader to position the UAE amongst the pioneering explorers of the space.

This ambition was achieved in the Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ journey in 2021, and it was embodied in the new banknote by placing the image entitled “Emirates Mission to Explore Mars - the Hope Probe” at the top of the banknote, left of late Sheikh Zayed image.

This dream was also reflected in the image of an astronaut added as a security mark that appears on both sides of the banknote, to express the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut to the space.

The Central Bank was also keen to focus on another global achievement for the UAE, by placing an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi on the reverse. The plant will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the country and reduce carbon emissions.

The design of this new banknote contains distinctive aesthetic characteristics, with different shades of brown. The CBUAE preserved the colour characteristics of the same denomination banknote currently in circulation to make it easy for the public to identify, in addition to the fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the centre, and drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques.