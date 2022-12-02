Pictures: UAE leaders witness 51st National Day official ceremony
President, Vice-President, Rulers, Crown Princes & top officials attend the dazzling show
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, while attending the National Day official celebration held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Friday.
Image Credit: WAM
From left: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah at the ceremony.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates at the ceremony.
Image Credit: WAM
From loft: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Image Credit: WAM
UAE President and Vice-President with other Rulers of the Emirates attend the ceremony.
Image Credit: WAM
From right: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Sheikh Mohamed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE National Security Advisor and Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: WAM
From left: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, stand for the national anthem during the 51st UAE National Day Official Ceremony.
Image Credit: WAM