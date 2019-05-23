To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Carrefour have launched an Iftar initiative in cooperation with Dubai Airports. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai

Volunteers from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai Airports and Carrefour have launched an Iftar initiative where they pack and distribute 1,500 parcels daily to passengers arriving at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

A total of 45,000 parcels are expected to be offered to travellers each containing water, juice, dates and light snacks to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, commended the volunteers for dedicating part of their time to voluntary work to achieve their happiness and the happiness of society in general.

“At Dewa, we are committed to consolidating social responsibility according to a clear strategy and a number of humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives to serve society and strengthen the cohesion of its members. We are also keen to consolidate the spirit of volunteering among staff and encourage them to participate in various initiatives and community and charity programmes within an integrated system of social work. We thank Dubai Airports and Carrefour for their efforts in this initiative, which consolidates the role of the UAE as an incubator for tolerance and charitable and volunteering work,” Al Tayer said.

Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said this is Carrefour’s third year running the initiative “yet the expression on the faces of passengers after receiving a parcel is one that we will never tire of seeing. I’m proud of our colleagues for offering up their time to volunteer and look forward to creating great moments for travellers throughout the Holy Month.”