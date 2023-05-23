Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
During the meeting, the leaders engaged in conversation with guests at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis.
“Today, during a meeting with my brother, the UAE President... Meetings that bring us together to serve the nation and for the good of our people… meetings where our unite hearts and efforts,” the Vice President tweeted.
They also discussed topics related to the wellbeing of UAE citizens, including current and future initiatives consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future, and programmes that contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE in improving the quality of citizens’ lives.
The Qasr Al Bahr majlis was attended Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.