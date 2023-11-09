Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, who arrived in Abu Dhabi today.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Tamim upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and other sheikhs were also present.
Sheikh Tamim is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan, and a number of senior officials.