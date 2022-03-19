Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Friday President of Syria, Bashar Al Assad, at Al Marmoom Rest House, Dubai.

During the meeting, with Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visit of Al Assad and his accompanying delegation, which comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere wishes for peace, security, stability and prosperity to prevail in Syria and the entire region. The meeting dealt with the overall relations between the two countries and the prospects of expanding cooperation in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, achieves their comprehensive development goals, and enhances the chances of peace and stability in Syria and the region in general.

The two sides also reviewed the current situation in Syria, as well as various developments on the Arab and international scene, and all topics of common interest.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to discover new paths of constructive cooperation with Syria, and to monitor opportunities to advance this cooperation for the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received Bashar Al Assad, at Qasr Al Shati.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Syrian President, which comes within the framework of the two countries’ keenness to continue consultation and coordination on various issues of interest.

Mohamed Bin Zayed with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes that this visit will pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in Syria and the entire region. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was briefed by President Al Assad on the latest developments in Syria.

The two sides reviewed the fraternal relations between the two nations, and the prospects of fostering cooperation and joint coordination to achieve their common interests and contribute to the consolidation of security, stability and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of interest and emphasised on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, in addition to providing political and humanitarian support for Syria and its people to reach a peaceful solution to all the besetting challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people towards stability and development.

They reviewed the two countries’ position on all regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The Syrian President left the country, and was seen off at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohame.