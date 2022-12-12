Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the long-standing relations and the comprehensive strategic partnerships between the two friendly nations.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the Indian minister over a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, during which they discussed enhancing cooperation across all fronts, with particular emphasis on areas of health, technology, digitalisation, economy, and trade, in light of the comprehensive economic partnership signed in 2022 by the two nations.

A number of issues of interest in addition to the latest regional and international developments featured high during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the vision of the Republic of India during its presidency of the G20 and the participation of the UAE as a guest country in the group, with Sheikh Abdullah valuing India inviting the UAE to participate as a guest country therein.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for India's presidency of the group, commending its ambitious aspirations to achieve remarkable progress in a number of key areas, including climate change, health, agriculture and education in addition to promoting women's empowerment.

The two ministers reviewed the participation of the two nations' private sector in the workings of the Group based on its important role in supporting sustainable development efforts at various levels. Sheikh Abdullah underlined on that score the importance of strengthening international cooperation to stimulate economic growth and UAE's keenness to enhance the participation of the private sector in supporting the two countries' developmental goal agendas.

The two top diplomats also deliberated ways to enhance cooperation involving the multilateral groups and organisations, including the I2U2 Group, as well as the future cooperation opportunities within the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“The UAE-Indian relations are steadily heading towards broader horizons of fruitful cooperation, with the objective of creating promising opportunities for development and economic prosperity in the two countries,” the UAE top diplomat said, adding that relations between the two sides help drive the global efforts exerted to achieve sustainable growth across various sectors.