Abu Dhabi/Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 51st National Day official celebrations held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), on Friday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs, also attended the celebration.
More than 50 locations across the UAE has broadcast the highly-anticipated 51st National Day official ceremony from Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Friday (December 2). It was also streamed live, starting from 6pm.
In Abu Dhabi, residents got a chance to watch at Majlis Abu Dhabi, located in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, in addition to Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Festival, The Founder’s Memorial, and Liwa Festival.
In Dubai, people could join the celebrations at Expo City’s Al Wasl Plaza and Hatta Dam. The ceremony was also streamed at the Sharjah National Park, Al Dhaid Fort and Khorfakkan, while Ajman residents could enjoy watching the show at Flag Park and Marina Ajman.
Several cinemas across the UAE, including Novo Cinemas, VOX Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, Star Cinemas, and Oscar Cinema, also broadcast it live.
Audiences across the UAE was also able to watch the ceremony live from 5:30 pm on the official website of the UAE National Day and all local TV channels.
The spectacular show is open to the public at ADNEC starting from December 3 to 11.
UAE National Day
