Abu Dhabi: Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the State Attorney General, issued Resolution No. 38 for the year 2020 regarding the implementation of the updated regulations for controlling administrative violations and penalties issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 17 for the year 2020, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision included a table of 15 violations.
The list of fines remains the same, except that on the updated list of sanctions and penalties, there are two clarifications, including:
- A Dh1,000 fine for not wearing medical masks in closed places for chronic disease patients and people suffering from symptoms of colds and influenza, and not taking into account the safe distance between people.
- A Dh3,000 fine for leaving residence during curfew hours.