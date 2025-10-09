GOLD/FOREX
UAE welcomes US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, calls for urgent humanitarian relief

Agreement marks step towards ending violence and restoring stability in the region

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump on the agreement of a first-phase ceasefire framework in the Gaza Strip, highlighting his important role in supporting the process and urging the parties to reach urgent understandings to halt the tragic conflict and restore peace and stability in the territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended President Trump’s efforts in leading these initiatives and also commended the persistent efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in facilitating the discussions that led to the agreement.

The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would be a positive step towards ending the humanitarian suffering in Gaza and paving the way for a fair and lasting resolution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people while restoring security and stability to the region.

It emphasised the importance of building on this progress through all parties’ commitment to the agreement’s terms, restraint, and a renewed focus on a comprehensive political process leading to a two-state solution, ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for all regional populations.

 The UAE reiterated its steadfast support for regional and international efforts to end the escalation, achieve just and comprehensive peace, and ensure the urgent, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

