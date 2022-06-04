ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, to extend the truce for two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE praised efforts by the United Nations to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution and enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The UAE called on all countries to support the ceasefire in Yemen and push the parties towards a comprehensive solution. The UAE also emphasised the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen, reiterating its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its policy in support of all efforts to achieve the interests of the region’s peoples.
Meanwhile, India also lauded the extension of truce. “We welcome the agreement between the parties to the Yemeni conflict to renew the current truce for two additional months. We are encouraged by this development, the reduction in violence in Yemen during the ceasefire over the past two months as well as the first face-to-face meeting under the UN auspices between the parties to the conflict,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.
“We hope that these developments would lead to further political dialogue between the parties for ending the conflict and restoring peace, security and stability across Yemen,” Bagchi added.
The conflict between Yemeni Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, and the Houthis began in 2015, a few months after the militia took over the capital, Sana’a. Over the past two months, the country’s people have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce, said Grundberg. Civilian casualties have dropped significantly, fuel deliveries through Hudeidah port have increased considerably, and commercial flights have resumed at the main airport in Sana’a, after nearly six years.