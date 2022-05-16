SANA'A - The first commercial flight in nearly six years took off from Yemen's rebel-held capital on Monday, a major step forward in a peace process that has provided rare relief from conflict.
The Yemenia plane carrying 126 passengers, including hospital patients needing treatment abroad and their relatives, took off from Sana'a for the Jordanian capital Amman just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), AFP journalists saw.
Sana'a airport has been closed to commercial traffic since August 2016 because of air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition, who are fighting the Houthi rebels.
Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has been wracked with war, and the coalition stepped in to support the government in 2015, a year after the Houthis seized control of the capital.
According to UN figures, more than 150,000 people have died in the violence and millions have been displaced, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis. But a truce has been in place since April 2, coinciding with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
Before take-off, the plane was taxied through an honour guard of two fire trucks spraying jets of water.