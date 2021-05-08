Abu Dhabi: The UAE has voiced its deep concern over the violent acts taking place in the occupied East Jerusalem, which resulted in the injury of several civilians, strongly condemning Israeli forces storming into the Al Aqsa Mosque.
The UAE has also denounced the displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, stressed the need for the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibility in accordance with the international law to provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians, respect their right to practice religious rites, and stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the holy Al Aqsa Mosque.
He also stressed the need to respect the role played by Jordan in caring for holy sites, as per international law and the historical status quo, and not to prejudice the authority and powers of the Administration of Jerusalem's Awqaf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs.
Al Marar called on the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility, deescalate the tension in Jerusalem, and put an end to all attacks and practices that lead to a continued state of tension.
He also stressed the need to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem and exercise maximum restraint to avoid the region drifting to new levels of instability and threat.