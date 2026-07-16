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UAE urges citizens in New Zealand to exercise caution after earthquake

Mission warns of possible tsunami activity and urges compliance with local safety advice

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE urges citizens in New Zealand to exercise caution after earthquake

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Wellington has urged Emirati citizens in New Zealand to exercise caution following a strong earthquake that struck north of the town of Te Anau, warning of the potential risk of tsunami activity.

In a statement, the embassy advised UAE nationals to strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

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It also urged citizens to register with the Twajudi service and to contact the embassy in emergencies via +971 80024 or +971 80044444.

The advisory came after a powerful earthquake struck about 40 kilometres north of Te Anau on New Zealand's South Island.

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for parts of the west coast, urging residents in low-lying coastal areas to move to higher ground.

The warning was later downgraded to a tsunami advisory after the quake's magnitude was revised from 6.3 to 5.9, although officials cautioned that dangerous coastal currents and surges could still occur. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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