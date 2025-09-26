UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

New melody created from nationwide contributions celebrates shared identity
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Year of Community has launched the Emirati Birthday Song, a project that reimagines a familiar tradition as a symbol of shared national identity.
Created through a nationwide campaign in partnership with Ferjan Dubai, the song blends music, memory and cultural storytelling into a melody designed to belong to everyone who calls the UAE home. Contributions came from across the country, with schoolchildren, poets, casual singers and musicians all playing a role in shaping the final piece.
To ensure the community was authentically represented, Ferjan Dubai incorporated children’s voices and the sounds of daily life, echoing stories from neighbourhoods across the country.
Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said: “The Emirati Birthday Song carries the sounds, memories and cultural details that define life in the UAE. It’s a community story transformed into a shared celebration.”
The UAE Year of Community encouraged families, schools and communities to sing and share the Emirati Birthday Song, making it part of birthdays and gatherings across the nation. The track is now available for public use on all platforms.
