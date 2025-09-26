UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

Created through a nationwide campaign in partnership with Ferjan Dubai, the song blends music, memory and cultural storytelling into a melody designed to belong to everyone who calls the UAE home. Contributions came from across the country, with schoolchildren, poets, casual singers and musicians all playing a role in shaping the final piece.

The UAE Year of Community encouraged families, schools and communities to sing and share the Emirati Birthday Song, making it part of birthdays and gatherings across the nation. The track is now available for public use on all platforms.

Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said: “The Emirati Birthday Song carries the sounds, memories and cultural details that define life in the UAE. It’s a community story transformed into a shared celebration.”

To ensure the community was authentically represented, Ferjan Dubai incorporated children’s voices and the sounds of daily life, echoing stories from neighbourhoods across the country.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.