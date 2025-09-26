GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

New melody created from nationwide contributions celebrates shared identity

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Year of Community has launched the Emirati Birthday Song, a project that reimagines a familiar tradition as a symbol of shared national identity.

Created through a nationwide campaign in partnership with Ferjan Dubai, the song blends music, memory and cultural storytelling into a melody designed to belong to everyone who calls the UAE home. Contributions came from across the country, with schoolchildren, poets, casual singers and musicians all playing a role in shaping the final piece.

Voices of everyday life

To ensure the community was authentically represented, Ferjan Dubai incorporated children’s voices and the sounds of daily life, echoing stories from neighbourhoods across the country.

Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said: “The Emirati Birthday Song carries the sounds, memories and cultural details that define life in the UAE. It’s a community story transformed into a shared celebration.”

For every celebration

The UAE Year of Community encouraged families, schools and communities to sing and share the Emirati Birthday Song, making it part of birthdays and gatherings across the nation. The track is now available for public use on all platforms.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emirati girl, 7, recovers after life-saving transplant

Emirati girl, 7, recovers after life-saving transplant

2m read
9-year-old falconer captivates Abu Dhabi exhibition

9-year-old falconer captivates Abu Dhabi exhibition

1m read
From left: Sara bin Safwan, Fatima Ahmed Al Maazmi, Wadeema Suliman Alhammadi, Mariam Mahmoud Alzadjali, and Laila Ahmed Al Rais.

How Emirati women power Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s future

3m read
Students were given a warm welcome with sweets and colourful decorations at Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai.

Watch: UAE students go back to school as AI era begins

5m read