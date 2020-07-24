Ahmad Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and UAE Sherpa, has underlined the challenges countries continue to face from COVID-19, during the Second Extraordinary G-20 Sherpa Meeting on Friday.

The UAE attended in its capacity as a guest invitee at the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, which will take place in November 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Today's meeting was conducted virtually. The Sherpa Meeting gathered official representatives of G-20 member countries to discuss preparations for the Summit, and also to provide a stock-take of progress on combatting COVID-19.

Al Sayegh conveyed his "gratitude to the Saudi Presidency for its tremendous leadership in paving the way towards a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic", and reflected on the change since the last Sherpa Meeting in March, where countries are now working progressively to ease measures "with a view to restore growth and promote job creation, all while protecting the health of our citizens."

As a truly global challenge, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts requires a strong global response. Al Sayegh said that with less than five months left before the Riyadh Summit, the G20 Sherpas had a pivotal role in taking stock of the progress and continuing to formulate key messages for the Leaders' Summit Declaration in November.

He continued to emphasise the importance of the G-20 focusing on COVID-19's impact on developing and least-developed countries, and welcomed plans for a G-20 Emergency COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan in African and Low Income and Developing Countries, as well as the G-20's endorsement of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) had announced that it would suspend debt service repayments during 2020 for eligible countries. The UAE has also played a constructive role in supporting countries in dealing with COVID-19, through the provision of over 1,100 metric tons of aid to 89 countries in support of over a million health professionals.

Al Sayegh emphasised that the UAE's recent successful launch of Hope', the first-ever Arab-led probe to Mars was "truly an exercise in international collaboration, with UAE scientists working closely with counterparts from many other countries to prepare the probe for launch and beyond."

He reminded Sherpas that "we can achieve great things when we collaborate for the common good" and that the "UAE believes in the importance of a strong message of unity emerging out of the Leaders' Summit in November.