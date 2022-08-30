Dubai: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has partnered with the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) to develop specialised studies on youth interests and raise their political participation.
“The initiative is in line with the UAE Government’s directives and strategies to strengthen partnerships between federal government entities to ensure the best interest of the country and its citizens,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The partnership will develop and implement a series of initiatives and projects aimed at consolidating political awareness amongst the youth, and enticing contributions to parliamentary work, as well as employing their proposals and jointly setting future and development plans with the youth.
An integrated action plan has set multiple short- and long-term goals under the National Youth Strategy and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. The two parties also agreed to form an executive working group to supervise the work plan according to the timeframes set and performance indicators to measure outputs and effectiveness.
Youth’s role in decision-making
Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “I affirm our keenness to work under the directives of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to invest in the energies of young people and direct them towards development, especially political participation through parliamentary work, which has a pioneering and rich experience since the establishment of the Union, and also involve active youth participation in decision-making and shouldering responsibility.”
She added the partnership “will enhance participation of youth in parliamentary work”.
Tariq Hilal Lootah, undersecretary, MFNCA also stressed the importance of the partnership in promoting the culture of political participation, “in addition to providing the youth with the tools they need to enhance their role in society”.
Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority, Saeed Al Nazari, noted the youth have played a prominent role in the Federal National Council since its establishment, and the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership contributed to the youth having an influential voice in the Council.
He emphasised the importance of the agreement to develop youth capabilities, qualifying them to be influential partners in the comprehensive development process.