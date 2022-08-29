Success stories

The workshop was moderated by Saeed Al Nazari, director general of the Federal Youth Authority, and featured an open and inspiring session that attracted more than 300 young men and women at the Dubai Creative Centre. Successful Emirati entrepreneurs, including Hind Bin Demaithan Al Qemzi, founder and creative director of Hamzat Wasl Studio; Yousef Alarif, co-founder of Padel26; Mohammad Hanif Al Qassim, managing partner of The Manor by JA; Ahmed Abdulhakim, CEO of the Lab Holding; and Fatma Al Khoori, founder and managing director at maska shared their experiences in entrepreneurship and business.

Al Nazari highlighted the focus of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the role of UAE youth in achieving success globally.

Entrepreneurship

“Entrepreneurship is top priority for the UAE, and one of the pillars of the fifty-year economic plan. It is the responsibility of youth institutions to foster entrepreneurship and nurture a culture of entrepreneurship for the future generations. They should also encourage the youth to start small and medium enterprises for the youth. Startups are the pillar of the global and national economy today, therefore, the youth should be encouraged to launch their businesses. The Federal Youth Authority helps young Emiratis to upgrade their skills and capabilities to achieve this vision,” he said.

Al Nazari added that according to the National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, the UAE is preparing to be a global entrepreneurial destination by 2031. The country, therefore, is taking several measures such as the launch of incentive packages for Emirati youth. These incentives include accelerators, material facilities and entrepreneurial funds, to help establish startups capable of contributing to the country’s GDP in the future.

Focus on business

“The UAE ranked first in the Global Entrepreneurship Index, which was announced in February during Expo 2020 Dubai. It is therefore, crucial to focus on the business sector more closely for young Emiratis. This is the reason why we have organised this workshop to discuss ways to develop young people for successful projects,” Al Nazari said.