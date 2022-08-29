1 of 28
It's back to school for students as most of the public and private schools in UAE reopened after summer holidays. Above, Sharjah police officers helping students and parents cross the road in Muwailah area in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 28
Dubai British School students return to school after the summer break.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 28
More than 1 million students are returning to schools and universities. Above, Sunmarke School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
4 of 28
Students of Pakistan Education Academy in Oud Metha arrive after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 28
Students during a class in Al Amana Private School in Sharjah on the first day of school after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 28
Students of GEMS Wellington Academy.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 28
The Ministry of Education said all preparations had been completed to ensure the safe return of students, teachers and school staff to educational institutions. Above, Dubai British School students return to school after the summer break.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 28
Students of Indian High School in Oud Metha arrive after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 28
Dubai British School students attend a class on the first day of school after the summer break.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 28
A Sunmarke School student gets a picture taken on the first day of school.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 28
Students of Pakistan Education Academy in Oud Metha arrive after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 28
UAE authorities announced on Friday that government employees would be able to take advantage of flexible hours as children return to schools.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 28
Parents of children in schools will be entitled to these flexible hours only for the first day of school, while parents of children in kindergarten and nurseries will be entitled to it for the first week. Above, students of Pakistan Education Academy.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
14 of 28
Students of GEMS school.
Image Credit: Supplied
15 of 28
On August 23, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the latest COVID-19 protocol for students and school staff. Students above 12 years, teaching and administrative staff, and service providers are required to provide a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours of the first day of school. Regular testing is not required.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16 of 28
School buses in Sharjah on the first day of school after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
17 of 28
All students are allowed to attend classes including those who are unvaccinated for medical reasons or with medical exemption
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
18 of 28
Students of Indian high school in Dubai during a flash mob. Social distancing inside facilities is also no longer mandatory and has been left to the discretion of each facility, including on buses
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
19 of 28
Sharjah police officers helping students and parents cross the road in Muwailah area in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
20 of 28
Facemasks will remain mandatory in indoor places for students and staff.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
21 of 28
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
22 of 28
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
23 of 28
Sunmarke School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
24 of 28
Students of GEMS school.
Image Credit: Supplied
25 of 28
Pakistan Education academy in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
26 of 28
Pakistan Education academy in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
27 of 28
Sunmarke School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
28 of 28
Students of GEMS school.
Image Credit: Supplied