Abu Dhabi: Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, and informed him of the country’s strong protest and denunciation of the events taking place in occupied Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, including attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places that resulted in injuries to a number of civilians.
Al Hashemy stressed the need to immediately stop these events, provide full protection to worshippers, respect the right of Palestinians to practise their religious rites and halt any attempt to violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque. Moreover, she expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.
She further highlighted the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments, in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque.
Al Hashemy stressed the need to foster an appropriate environment that would allow a return to serious negotiations aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with legitimate international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.