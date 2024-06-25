The UAE furthermore condemned hate speech and racism which lead to the spread and exacerbation of conflicts, stressing the need to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and avoid practices that lead to fuelling strife and chaos.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Russia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.