Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the targeting of innocent civilians in the city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia, with a projectile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia, killing two people and injuring seven.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE expressed its condolences for the victims of this cowardly terrorist attack, wishing those injured a speedy recovery, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The ministry described the targeting of Samtah governorate, which resulted in casualties and caused a number of injuries, as a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that calls for taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of Al Houthis.
MoFAIC reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom against such attacks, stressing that the country stands with Saudi Arabia against every threat to its security and stability, and supports all the measures taken to preserve the Kingdom’s security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The statement stressed the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia security is indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the UAE as a threat to its own security and stability system.