Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today praised the outstanding performance of the employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Programme.
Sheikh Mohammed received the programme’s staff at Zabeel Palace to thank them personally for their efforts.
“Today, I received the employees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Programme at Zabeel Palace to thank them personally. He who does not thank people is not thankful to Allah. I have noticed a lot of comments praising their performance on various social media platforms,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“People’s satisfaction is the goal of the government. Serving people is an honour for those who assume responsibility. And the most beloved people to Allah are most beneficial to people,” he added.