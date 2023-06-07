Abu Dhabi: The Cabinet today approved the establishment of an anti-narcotics council to combat drug trafficking and enhance international cooperation in the fight against substance abuse.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan on Wednesday.

He also announced that the anti-narcotics council will be chaired by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The anti-narcotics council aims to strengthen the role of federal ministries and local authorities in collaborating with security institutions in combating the menace of drugs.

It will also provide ways of early detection of drug addiction, as well as appropriate medical and psychological treatment and rehabilitation to integrate addicts back into society.

“Drugs are the scourge of the age and today’s cancer that affects societies, and an epidemic that targets our young people. Combating it is a national duty for everyone, including parents and government and security officials,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The fight against drugs necessitates the collaboration of government and educational authorities, security institutions, and families to work hand in hand, forming an impenetrable barrier against those who wish ill for us and our children,” he added.

National Sports Strategy 2031

The Cabinet also approved the National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims to increase the practice of sports in society to reach 71 per cent of the population and develop the performance of professional sports elite and discover talented athletes in schools.

“The strategy also seeks to improve school physical education and develop the sports federations and sports law. Sports is the best alternative for our youth, a strong shield for our society, and a way to raise our country’s flag in many international forums,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Cleaner air

The Cabinet meeting reviewed a range of initiatives to encourage companies and individuals to use clean energy and green technology and support efforts to improve the quality of air.

A working group has been assigned to complete a study on regulating carbon emissions in the country before it is practically approved by the Cabinet.