Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended a ceremony organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) to mark the completion of 20 years since its establishment.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of The Executive Council, along with a number of dignitaries and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the positive role of the MBRCLD in nurturing future leaders, emphasising its contribution to the UAE’s comprehensive development and emergence as a leader on the world stage. “For two decades, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has been a crucible for excellence, graduating over 850 Emirati leaders who now hold vital positions across various sectors,” he said.

“Today, we celebrate a new generation of exceptional leaders, empowered to shape the future with their vision and dedication. We eagerly anticipate their contributions to their respective fields and are confident in their ability to guide our nation toward an even brighter and more prosperous future. We remain committed to developing comprehensive programmes that nurture a generation of proactive and courageous leaders – leaders who can transform challenges into opportunities, pioneer innovative solutions, and ensure our nation remains at the forefront of progress.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attributed MBRCLD’s success over two decades to the onus it had always placed on Sheikh Mohammed’s approach to leadership and his strategic vision for developing a world-class talent pool. This approach, he noted, aligns perfectly with the UAE’s sustainable development ideals and empowers future generations to fulfil the aspirations of the Emirati people while strengthening the nation’s global standing.

“As we celebrate 20 years of MBRCLD, we celebrate its profound impact on Dubai and the UAE, both now and for the future,” Al Gergawi said. “MBRCLD stands as an inspiring model for nurturing national talent while honing leadership skills to meet evolving challenges and seize future opportunities.”

He emphasised the Centre’s success in realising its key objectives, adding: “Hundreds of MBRCLD graduates have gone on to transform government and institutional work, spearheading innovative projects across vital sectors.”

The commemorative ceremony, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by senior officials, directors-general and graduates of MBRCLD’s academic programmes, as well as intellectuals and representatives of media and international universities. The event featured a short video showcasing MBRCLD’s accomplishments, as well as the launch of a short documentary highlighting Sheikh Mohammed’s training stint at Mons Officer Cadet School, a British military establishment that is today part of the Sandhurst Military Academy.

Conversations on leadership

The event featured a series of engaging sessions offering diverse perspectives on leadership and its impact. One session, entitled ‘Flashes of Mohammed bin Rashid’s Leadership’, delved into key leadership lessons gleaned from Sheikh Mohammed’s remarkable journey. Led by Sheikha Latifa; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; and Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the session featured insightful anecdotes highlighting Sheikh Mohammed’s unique approach to leadership.

Other notable sessions included ‘The Makings of a Great Leader,’ led by Dr Roy Casagranda, Professor of Political Science at Austin University, USA, and ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in British Archives,’ presented by author and researcher Graeme Wilson.

The ceremony culminated with 106 graduates from various MBRCLD programmes being honoured. Among those honoured were 27 graduates of the Impactful Leaders Programme (6th cohort), 20 graduates from the Dubai Leadership Programme (2nd cohort), 27 graduates from the Dubai Economic Leadership Programme (1st cohort), and 32 graduates from the Dubai Family Business Management Programme (1st cohort).

Driving change

The 106 graduates join a distinguished alumni community of over 850 Emirati leaders who have completed MBRCLD programmes over the past two decades. These individuals have gone on to hold influential positions, significantly contributing to the UAE’s development and progress. Among them are seven government ministers, 10 undersecretaries, 17 directors-general, and 89 executive and deputy executive directors.

Since its establishment, MBRCLD has launched 14 programmes including the Government Leaders Programme, Executive Leaders Programme and Young Leadership Programme, among other more specialised programmes addressing family business leadership, economic leadership and global government leadership. Thanks to their specialised training, these individuals have given shape to some 85 sustainable and transformative projects addressing key challenges across vital sectors.

Organised in collaboration with top international universities and leadership institutes, MBRCLD’s latest training and development programmes incorporate six emerging global trends in advanced leadership development: humanitarian leadership in crisis, rapid adaptation to external drivers, decentralised leadership, digital primacy, navigating ambiguity in decision-making, and positivity and perseverance.