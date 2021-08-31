Dubai: The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday issued a decree law on questioning ministers and senior officials of the UAE.
According to the law, the UAE Attorney General can ban the travel of any official and freeze his money if necessary. The official can also be removed from his\her job if committed administrative or financial violations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on his Twitter page.
“My brother President Sheikh Khalifa today approved a decree law on questioning ministers and senior officials of the UAE. The Public Prosecution will be the authority in charge. It will receive complaints and reports against any of the senior officials and will refer them for investigation in coordination with the Cabinet,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“The UAE is a state of law and maintaining the transparency and integrity of the federal government is a top priority,” the Vice President added.
The new law come in line with the UAE’s efforts being made to enhance transparency, oversight and accountability in the government.