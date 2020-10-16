Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met members of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organization working on constructing the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, earlier this week.
Pavan Kapoor, the Ambassador of India, was also present at the meeting held in Al Alin.
During the meet, discussions were held on on global harmony, universal values and the historic BAPS Hindu Mandir upcoming in the UAE. In an Instagram post, BAPS wrote: “In these challenging times of the Covid Pandemic, such a project of global harmony will regenerate faith and hope, celebrating the unique friendship of India and the UAE and their dedication to progress and peace.”
Sheikh Abdullah also learned about the progress of the temple, whose foundation stone was laid in April last year.
On behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, a golden memento of the Mandir was gifted to Sheikh Abdullah.
The one-hour meeting, wrote BAPS, ”speaks volumes about The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HRH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's vision and commitment for a more inclusive, more peaceful and harmonious future.”