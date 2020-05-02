The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they combat the virus

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, said: “The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years.”

“Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity,” he added.