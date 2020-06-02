Over 683 tonnes to 59 countries sent so far by the emirates

Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to Grozny, Russia, to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Maadhad Hareb Jaber Alkhayeli, UAE Ambassador to Russia, remarked, “The UAE stands by Russia in its campaign to overcome the COVID-19 crisis through international cooperation and assistance. Today’s delivery of aid represents the strong ties between our two nations, which have exerted all efforts to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our communities at every turn.”