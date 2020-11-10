The weekly press briefing on the status of UAE health was held on Tuesday

A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center located at Sharjah Golf and Shooters Club. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: 894,104 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the UAE over the past week, it was announced in a press briefing, on Tuesday.

Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman of the media briefing on the developments of COVID-19 and health status in the UAE, was talking about the health status of the UAE between November 4 and 10.

The number of tests conducted nationwide last week increased by 11 per cent week on week.

The total number of deaths as a result of COVID-19 was 15 cases, which are 29 per cent less than the previous week. The mortality rate remains at 0.4, which is one of the lowest worldwide.

At the briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, The spokesman of the National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, added: "The health sector is able to take control of the health situation, which reflects the high number of recoveries in the country."

"The figures and statistics indicate that the UAE is taking sound steps to overcome the global health crisis.The success of the planning stage for recovery depends mainly on the community. Everyone is responsible and must continue to adhere to the preventive measures."

He added:"We look forward to successfully pass the planning stage for recovery, which is an important step that highlights the UAE's competence to ensure the gradual safe return of normal life."

Dr Al Dhaheri went on to say that many sectors have been affected by the pandemic, including health, economy, tourism, sports, education, aviation, and transportation.

However, the UAE government proactively managed to contain the situation, which made it reach the stage of a safe and gradual return to the new normal life.