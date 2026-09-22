UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and five nations issue joint Gaza warning

The Ministers commend the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and underscore the indispensable role of the United States in ensuring the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan. They call for sustained and active US engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfil their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to the implementation of the Road Map. They stress that tangible progress on the ground will strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and create deeply needed momentum.